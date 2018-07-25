The cheapest apartment rentals in Old Kensington

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Old Kensington look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Old Kensington via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
125 W. Girard Ave.
Listed at $1,200/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, two-bathroom condo, located at 125 W. Girard Ave., is 15.8 percent less than the $1,425/month median rent for a one bedroom in Old Kensington.
Secured entry is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, look for hardwood and tile flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, white appliances, granite countertops and a breakfast island. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome at this property.
214 W. Thompson St.
This studio, situated at 214 W. Thompson St., is listed for $1,300/month.
Building amenities include garage parking, a roof deck, a fitness center and a residents lounge. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, a balcony, recessed lighting, a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Sorry pet lovers, neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
1401 N. Fifth St.
Here's a studio at 1401 N. Fifth St., which is going for $1,355/month.
Apartment amenities include high ceilings, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and a ceiling fans. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center and concierge service. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
