The cheapest apartment rentals in Philadelphia, explored

2123 N. 19th St.
This studio, situated at 2123 N. 19th St. in Stanton, is listed for $600/month.
In the unit, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, closet space and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has excellent transit.
232 N. Wister St.
And here's a unit at 232 N. Wister St. in Wister, which is also going for $600/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, a stove, closet space, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
6301 Haverford Ave.
Listed at $600/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 6301 Haverford Ave. in Haddington.
Apartment amenities include wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, bay windows, new floors and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are welcome here.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is relatively bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
1687 N. 56th St.
And finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1687 N. 56th St. in Overbrook. It's being listed for $625/month.
In the apartment, you can anticipate carpeted floors, closet space and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners will be sad to hear that cats and dogs are not welcome here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
