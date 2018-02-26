The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Rittenhouse, Explored

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
316 S 15th St.
Listed at $700 / month, this unit, located at 316 S 15th St., is 41.4 percent less than the $1,195 / month median rent for a studio in Rittenhouse.
In the unit, expect hardwood flooring and ample natural lighting. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
125 S 21st St.
This studio apartment, situated at 125 S 21st St., is listed for $1,095 / month.
When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
1530 Spruce St., #722
Here's an apartment at 1530 Spruce St., which, at 400 square feet, is going for $1,095 / month.
In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring and ample natural lighting. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
2220 Walnut St., #210
Then there's this 360-square-foot apartment at 2220 Walnut St., listed at $1,095 / month.
In the sunny unit, you'll find air conditioning and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.
2205 Walnut St.
Listed at $1,095 / month, this studio apartment is located at 2205 Walnut St.
The unit has hardwood flooring.
2051 Walnut St., #3M
This studio abode, situated at 2051 Walnut St., is listed for $1,095 / month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring and high ceilings. The building offers on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.
271 S 15th St.
And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 271 S 15th St., which is going for $1,319 / month.
Amenities offered in the building include an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Cats are welcome.
