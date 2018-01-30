REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Society Hill, Right Now

Need a budget-friendly new spot?

Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Society Hill look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Society Hill via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

515 S 4th St.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom address at 515 S 4th St., which, at 450-square-feet, is going for $1,140 / month. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the full listing here.)

723 Spruce St., #1F




Then there's this 600-square-foot single-family home with 1-bedroom and 1-bathroom at 723 Spruce St., listed at $1,460 / month. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, on-site laundry and a fireplace. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted, sadly. (See the listing here.)

400 S 2nd St., #402B



This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home, situated at 400 S 2nd St., is listed for $1,495 / month. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a fireplace, in-unit laundry, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the listing here.)

530 S 2nd St.




And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 530 S 2nd St., which, with 700-square-feet, is going for $1,495 / month. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a fitness center, concierge service, an elevator, on-site management and secured entry.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a fireplace, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed. (Check out the listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
The cheapest apartment rentals in Philadelphia, right now
Here are today's cheapest rentals in Rittenhouse, Philadelphia
Renting in Spring Garden: What will $1,500 get you?
Renting in Old City: What will $1,500 get you?
Renting in Washington Square: What will $1,600 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News