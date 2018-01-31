The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Walnut Hill, Explored

REAL ESTATE

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Walnut Hill are hovering around $795 (compared to a $1,450 average for Philadelphia). But how does the low-end pricing on a Walnut Hill rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

5135 Spruce St.




Listed at $650 / month, this apartment, located at 5135 Spruce St., is 9.7 percent less than the $720 / month median rent for a studio in Walnut Hill.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site management. In the second-floor unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan and great natural lighting. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

4715 Walnut St.



This studio apartment, situated at 4715 Walnut St., is listed for $695 / month for its 400 square feet of space. Building amenities include on-site laundry. The unit has ample closet space. Feline companions are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

4723 Walnut St.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 4723 Walnut St., which, at 600 square feet, is going for $750 / month. Pets are welcome. (See the full listing here.)
---

