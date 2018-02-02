REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Washington Square West, Explored

By Hoodline
Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Washington Square West look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Washington Square West via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

1321 Spruce St., #3d




Listed at $825 / month, this apartment, located at 1321 Spruce St., is 20.3 percent less than the $1,035 / month median rent for a studio in Washington Square West.

The building features on-site laundry. In the sunny unit, look for central heating, tile flooring and a dishwasher. Both cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

206 S 13th St.




This studio rental, situated at 206 S 13th St., is listed for $875 / month. In the unit, expect to find central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Hairball alert: cats are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

1324 Locust St., #1430




Listed at $950 / month, this 319-square-foot studio is located at 1324 Locust St. The building features a fitness center, concierge service and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, plenty of closet space and granite counter tops. Both cats and dogs are allowed.(Here's the listing.)

400 South 9th St.




Finally, this studio apartment, situated at 400 South 9th St., is listed for $960 / month. In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings and plenty of natural lighting. Both cats and dogs are allowed. The building offers on-site laundry. (See the listing here.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities.
