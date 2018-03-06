REAL ESTATE

What Does $1,200 Rent You In Powelton, Today?

3605 Baring St. |

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Powelton? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in this Philadelphia neighborhood if you're on a budget of $1,200 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

3605 Baring St.




Listed at $1,200 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 3605 Baring St.

According to the listing, "this apartment is very spacious and has great natural light." Both cats and dogs are allowed, and the building is close to transportation lines.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3612 Baring St.



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 3612 Baring St. It's also listed for $1,200 / month.

The unit has a mix of hardwood and tile flooring, as well as ample natural lighting. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

3616 Baring St.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3616 Baring St. that's going for $1,200 / month.

The unit has hardwood floors, high ceilings and great natural lighting. Cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the full listing here.)
---

