What Does $1,200 Rent You In Upper Roxborough, Today?

Take a look at the listings, below.
8201 Henry Ave.
Listed at $1,162 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 8201 Henry Ave. In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building boasts on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space and on-site management. Both cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
7950 Henry Ave.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 7950 Henry Ave., which is going for $1,130 / month. In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, carpeting and good closet space. The building has a swimming pool and a fitness center. Hairball alert: feline friends are allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)
7949 Ridge Ave.
Located at 7949 Ridge Ave., here's a 616-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,105/ month. The bright unit has granite counter tops and plenty of closet space. Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
