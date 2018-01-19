REAL ESTATE

What Does $1,200 Rent You In Washington Square West, Today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington Square West? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in the neighborhood if you've got $1,200 / month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the below listings.

319 South 10th St., #132




Listed at $1,195 / month, this studio apartment is located at 319 South 10th St. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, good closet space and plenty of natural lighting. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and secured entry. Hairball alert: feline friends are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

914 Pine St., #3r




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 914 Pine St. It's also listed for $1,195 / month. The building features on-site laundry and outdoor space. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, great natural lighting and granite counter tops. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

400 South 9th St.




Here's a studio apartment at 400 South 9th St., which is going for $1,160 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a walk-in closet and great natural lighting. The building boasts on-site laundry and secured entry. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a look at the full listing here.)

322 S 10th St., #7




Finally, located at 322 S 10th St., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $1,150/ month. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, good storage space and plenty of sunlight. Both the kitchen and bathroom were recently renovated. Sadly, pets aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
Paper mill stacks imploded in Chester County
Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In Old City, Philadelphia
Homeowner horrified after Airbnb renters trash house
NJ folks rush to pay 2018 property taxes
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Aggressive Eagles to face Vikings' top-ranked defense
Pederson: Eagles blocking out noise, staying focused
SEPTA offering Eagles game discounts
AccuWeather: Cold Start, Nice Finish!
Pregnant woman, man injured in North Philly shooting
Dem, GOP leaders blame each other as shutdown looms
Firefighters battle house fire in Frankford
Woman fatally stabbed in Oxford Circle; boyfriend in custody
Show More
2 in custody after police chase on I-95 ends in crashes
Philadelphia man killed US marshal serving warrant in Harrisburg
Kauffman will remain behind bars, NJ judge rules
Embiid to start in 2018 NBA All-Star Game
Paulsboro police report rash of car thefts, some carjackings
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowy nor'easter hits the area
Meet Katherine Scott's new baby boy: Oliver Andrew
PHOTOS: Carson Wentz on crutches before MNF game
PHOTOS: Magical moments from the parade
More Photos