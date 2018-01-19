What Does $1,200 Rent You In Washington Square West, Today?

Take a look at the below listings.
319 South 10th St., #132
Listed at $1,195 / month, this studio apartment is located at 319 South 10th St. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, good closet space and plenty of natural lighting. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and secured entry. Hairball alert: feline friends are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)
914 Pine St., #3r
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 914 Pine St. It's also listed for $1,195 / month. The building features on-site laundry and outdoor space. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, great natural lighting and granite counter tops. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
400 South 9th St.
Here's a studio apartment at 400 South 9th St., which is going for $1,160 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a walk-in closet and great natural lighting. The building boasts on-site laundry and secured entry. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a look at the full listing here.)
322 S 10th St., #7
Finally, located at 322 S 10th St., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $1,150/ month. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, good storage space and plenty of sunlight. Both the kitchen and bathroom were recently renovated. Sadly, pets aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)
