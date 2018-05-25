REAL ESTATE

What does $1,400 rent you in Washington Square?

1320 Pine St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington Square?

According to Walk Score, this Philadelphia neighborhood has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Washington Square is currently hovering around $1,495.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,400/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1320 Pine St., #1f




Listed at $1,400/month, this 400-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 1320 Pine St.

In the apartment, you can expect high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, large windows and granite countertops. Animals are not permitted.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

145 S. 13th St., #203



Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 145 S. 13th St. that's going for $1,395/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. The unit features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, closet space and an eat-in kitchen. Cats and dogs are welcome here.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

260 S. Ninth St., #3F




Next, check out this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 260 S. Ninth St. It's also listed for $1,395/month.

In the unit, you'll have hardwood flooring, air conditioning, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a decorative fireplace and a spacious closet. Pets are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

302 S. 10th St., #2



Located at 302 S. 10th St., here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,395/ month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. In the apartment, you can anticipate air conditioning, carpeted floors, a dishwasher, ample storage space and large windows. Animals are not permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

201 S. 13th St., #611




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 201 S. 13th St. that's going for $1,355/month.

On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. The spot features hardwood floors, large windows, closet space, a dishwasher and granite countertops. Cants and dogs are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)
