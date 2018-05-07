What does $1,500/month get you in Philadelphia?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Philadelphia with a budget of $1,500/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
330 S. Hicks St. (Rittenhouse)
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 330 S. Hicks St. It's listed for $1,500/month.
The building features assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, there are air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, a small breakfast bar and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
314 N. 12th St., #1003 (Callowhill)
Here's a 730-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 314 N. 12th St. that's also going for $1,500/month.
In the apartment you'll get a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, exposed brick, high ceilings, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
2628 S. Chadwick St. (Girard Estates)
Located at 2628 S. Chadwick St., here's a 999-square-foot studio unit that's listed for $1,500/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a breakfast bar, granite countertops, generous cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
224 W. Rittenhouse Square, #1904 (Rittenhouse)
Listed at $1,500/month, this 573-square-foot zero-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 224 W. Rittenhouse Square.
In the unit, you can expect two walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite countertops, built-in storage features and large windows. The building features on-site laundry, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and a door person. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.
2004 Lombard St., #2R (Rittenhouse)
Located at 2004 Lombard St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom single-family home that's listed for $1,495/month.
In the unit, you can expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and two walk-in closets. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
