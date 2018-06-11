REAL ESTATE

What does $1,500 rent you in Philadelphia, today?

1822 E. Venango St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Philadelphia?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Philadelphia if you don't want to spend more than $1,500/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

2401 Pennsylvania Ave., #2c55 (Spring Garden)




Listed at $1,500/month, this 603-square-foot studio is located at 2401 Pennsylvania Ave.

Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and concierge service. The unit features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, closet space and stainless steel appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1845 E. Passyunk Ave., #2b (East Passyunk)




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1845 E. Passyunk Ave. that's also going for $1,500/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a spacious closet, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. An elevator is offered as a building amenity. Animals are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(See the full listing here.)

1822 E. Venango St. (Harrowgate)




Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom abode that's located at 1822 E. Venango St. It's listed for $1,500/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, quartz countertops, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, exposed brick and large windows. Building amenities include secured entry and outdoor space. Animals are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
