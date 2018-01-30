REAL ESTATE

What Does $1,500 Rent You In Queen Village, Today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Queen Village? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in this Philadelphia neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $1,500 / month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

624 S 3rd St., #2r




Listed at $1,475 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 624 S 3rd St. In the bi-level unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, ample closet space and great natural lighting. The building has on-site management. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't permitted.(See the complete listing here.)

525 Fitzwater St., #7




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom townhouse located at 525 Fitzwater St. It's listed for $1,450 / month for its 650 square feet of space. Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space. In the sunny unit, there are hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Sadly, pets aren't permitted. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

616 S 4th St., #1f




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 616 S 4th St., which is going for $1,450 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and great natural lighting. Unfortunately, pets aren't welcome. (Take a look at the full listing here.)
