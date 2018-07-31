REAL ESTATE

What does $1,500 rent you in Rittenhouse, today?

2209 Walnut St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Rittenhouse?

According to Walk Score, this Philadelphia neighborhood is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Rittenhouse is currently hovering around $1,595.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,500 / month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1806 Rittenhouse Sq., #213




Listed at $1,500/month, this 415-square-foot studio condo is located at 1806 Rittenhouse Sq., #213.

In the unit, you can expect a walk-in closet, air conditioning, tile flooring and wood cabinetry. The building has an elevator and a fitness center. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

2100 Walnut St., #5O



Then there's this studio condo situated at 2100 Walnut St., #5O. It's listed for $1,495/month for its 450 square feet of space.

In the apartment, expect hardwood floors, wood cabinetry, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. The building offers a fitness center, secured entry and package service. Cats and dogs are permitted in this apartment.

(See the complete listing here.)

401 S.16th St., #2F




Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 401 S. 16th St., #2F. It's also listed for $1,495/month.

In the unit, you'll get air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings and a fireplace. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and extra storage space. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here.

(See the complete listing here.)

2209 Walnut St., #1F



Located at 2209 Walnut St., #1F, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,495/month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a fireplace, wood cabinetry and a ceiling fan. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted with an additional deposit.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

2101-17 Chestnut St., #504




Finally, listed at $1,495/month, this 618-square-foot studio apartment is located at 2101-17 Chestnut St., #504.

The apartment offers air conditioning, carpeted flooring and wood cabinetry. The building offers a business center, a fitness center, on-site laundry, on-site management, package service and extra storage space. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)
