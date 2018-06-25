What does $1,600 rent you in Philadelphia, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Philadelphia if you've got a budget of $1,600/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1725 Pine St., #2F (Rittenhouse)
Here's a 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1725 Pine St., #2F, that's going for $1,600/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, air conditioning, in-unit laundry, ceiling fans, a decorative fireplace, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. Dog owners are in luck: small breeds are permitted with a pet fee and an additional monthly rent. Cats are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and has excellent transit.
235 S. 15th St., #1004 (Rittenhouse)
Also listed at $1,600/month, this 620-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 235 S. 15th St., #1004.
In the unit, you can anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, bay windows and a dishwasher. The building has extra storage space, elevators, secured entry, on-site laundry and a door person. Pets are welcome here.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
1217 N. Hancock St. (Old Kensington)
Next, check out this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 1217 N. Hancock St. It's listed for $1,600/month.
Notably located in a converted church, the unit features a balcony, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, large windows and stainless steel appliances. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
1600 Walnut St., #1001 (Rittenhouse)
Located at 1600 Walnut St., #1001, here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,600/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring, air conditioning, closet space and wooden cabinetry. Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center, on-site laundry and bike storage. Pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.
