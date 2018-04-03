What Does $1,700 Rent You in Philadelphia, Today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Philadelphia with a budget of $1,700 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a look at the listings, below.
2223 Spruce St., #2r (Rittenhouse)
First, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit, located at 2223 Spruce St. and listed at $1,700 / month for its 550-square-feet of space.
In the unit, there are hardwood flooring, central air conditioning, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and granite countertops. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.
2006 Walnut St. (Rittenhouse)
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2006 Walnut St. that's also going for $1,700 / month.
In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, wooden cabinets, high ceilings, bay windows, hardwood floors, quartz countertops and in-unit laundry. Pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.
319 Vine St., #105 (Old City)
Next, check out this 743-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom abode that's located at 319 Vine St. and listed for $1,700 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, large windows and a dishwasher. Building amenities include a fitness center, secured entry and storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
3201 Race St. (Logan Square)
Listed at $1,700 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom abode is located at 3201 Race St.
In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, air conditioning, floor-to-ceiling windows, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, stainless steel appliances and closet space. Amenities include a residents lounge, a fitness center, a roof deck and outdoor space. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.
1716 Pine St. (Rittenhouse)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom abode over at 1716 Pine St. that's listed for $1,700 / month.
In the apartment, there are a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, large windows, hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. In the building, amenities include storage and a bike area. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.
343 S 18th St., #2 (Rittenhouse)
Here's a 567-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom abode at 343 S 18th St. that's going for $1,700 / month.
In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a ceiling fan, a fireplace, a dishwasher, high ceilings and closet space. Pets are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.
1666 Callowhill St. (Logan Square)
Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom residence that's located at 1666 Callowhill St. and listed for $1,695 / month.
In the unit, you'll have a dishwasher, granite countertops, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, stainless steel appliances and exposed brick. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
1001 Chestnut St. (Washington Square West)
Located at 1001 Chestnut St., here's a 945-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit that's also listed for $1,695 / month.
Tenants can expect granite countertops, carpeting, wooden cabinets and ample natural lighting. In the building, amenities include a door person and an elevator. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.
