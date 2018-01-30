REAL ESTATE

What Does $1,800 Rent You In Old City, Today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Old City?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in this Philadelphia neighborhood if you're on a budget of $1,800 / month.

Take a look at the listings, below.

107 Arch St.




Listed at $1,795 / month, this 1,066-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 107 Arch St. In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, air conditioning, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, central heating and stainless steel appliances.

Both cats and dogs are permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)

47 N 3rd St.



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo located at 47 N 3rd St. It's also listed for $1,795 / month for its 1,302-square-feet of space. In the condo, there are a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, storage space and in-unit laundry. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)

15 N 2nd St., #203




Here's a 748-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home at 15 N 2nd St., which is going for $1,750 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances.

The building has on-site laundry, a roof deck and secured entry. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a look at the full listing here.)

315 Arch St., #406



Located at 315 Arch St., here's a 789-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home that's listed for $1,750/ month. In the furnished unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning.

Unfortunately, pets aren't welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---

