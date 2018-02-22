REAL ESTATE

What Does $1,800 Rent You In Society Hill, Today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Society Hill? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in this Philadelphia neighborhood with a budget of $1,800 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

265 S 4th St., #A




Listed at $1,795 / month, this 720-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 265 S 4th St.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. The building offers off-street parking. Pets aren't allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

542 Lombard St., #2



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse situated at 542 Lombard St. It's listed for $1,775 / month for its 720 square feet of space.

Amenities offered in the building include additional storage space. In the sunny townhouse, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Unfortunately, pets aren't permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

312 Walnut St., #107




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 312 Walnut St. that's going for $1,760 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and ample natural lighting. Unfortunately, pets aren't permitted.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
---

