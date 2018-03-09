What Does $1,800 Rent You In Washington Square West, Today?

Take a look at the listings, below.
1324 Locust St., #1603
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 1324 Locust St. It's listed for $1,800 / month for its 588 square feet of space.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, a fitness center and storage space. The unit has hardwood floors, high ceilings, generous closet space and ample natural lighting. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.
1311 Lombard St., #503
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1311 Lombard St. that's going for $1,750 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a balcony and a spiral staircase. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, an elevator, storage space and secured entry. Hairball alert: feline friends are permitted.
1300 Chestnut St., #406
Located at 1300 Chestnut St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,730/ month.
In the unit, you can expect a mix of carpeted and hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and plenty of natural lighting. The building features on-site laundry and an elevator. Pets aren't permitted.
