REAL ESTATE

What does $700 rent you in Atlantic City, today?

3818 Ventnor Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Atlantic City?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Atlantic City with a budget of $700/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

4019 Van Rennslear Ave.




Listed at $700/month, this studio abode is located at 4019 Van Rennslear Ave.

In the unit, look for hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and marble countertops. When it comes to building amenities, expect a front porch. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2 S. Bartram Ave.





Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 2 S. Bartram Ave. It's also listed for $700/month.

In the apartment, expect wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan and tile floors. The building boasts secured entry and on-site laundry. Pets are not allowed.

Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

3818 Ventnor Ave.




Finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3818 Ventnor Ave. that's going for $700/month.

Apartment amenities include carpeting, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Secured entry is offered as a building amenity. Animals are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineAtlantic City
REAL ESTATE
Here are today's cheapest rentals in Rittenhouse, Philadelphia
Renting in Spring Garden: What will $1,500 get you?
Renting in Old City: What will $1,500 get you?
Renting in Washington Square: What will $1,600 get you?
Here are today's cheapest rentals in Logan Square, Philadelphia
More Real Estate
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Show More
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
Kevin Hart gives $600,000 to scholarship fund
More News