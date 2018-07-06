REAL ESTATE

What will $1,000 rent you in Atlantic City, right now?

4011 Atlantic Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Atlantic City?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Atlantic City if you've got a budget of $1,000/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

3101 Boardwalk




Listed at $1,000/month, this studio apartment is located at 3101 Boardwalk.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, concierge service and a residents lounge. In the furnished unit, you can anticipate carpeted floors, closet space, a dishwasher, a balcony and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable.

(See the complete listing here.)

4011 Atlantic Ave.




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 4011 Atlantic Ave. It's listed for $950/month.

Apartment amenities include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, both air conditioning and central heating, a stove and a ceiling fan. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3201 Atlantic Ave.




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3201 Atlantic Ave. that's going for $925/month.

The unit features carpeted floors, new appliances and ample natural light. An elevator and on-site laundry are offered as building amenities. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineAtlantic City
REAL ESTATE
Here are today's cheapest rentals in Rittenhouse, Philadelphia
Renting in Spring Garden: What will $1,500 get you?
Renting in Old City: What will $1,500 get you?
Renting in Washington Square: What will $1,600 get you?
Here are today's cheapest rentals in Logan Square, Philadelphia
More Real Estate
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Show More
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
More News