What Will $1,100 Rent You In Philadelphia, Right Now?

Read on for the listings.
1324 Locust St., #329 (Washington Square West)
Listed at $1,100 / month, this 400-square-foot studio is located at 1324 Locust St. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and secured entry. The sunny unit has hardwood floors and a kitchenette. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)
320 Rochelle Ave., #41 (Wissahickon Park)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 320 Rochelle Ave. It's also listed for $1,100 / month for its 520 square feet of space. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, an elevator and secured entry. In the park-facing unit, there are hardwood floors and great closet space. Both cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
220 Buckingham Pl., #3f (Spruce Hill)
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 220 Buckingham Pl., which is going for $1,100 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, exposed bricks and stainless steel appliances. The building offers on-site laundry. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a look at the full listing here.)
3701 Conshohocken Ave. (Wynnefield Heights)
Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 3701 Conshohocken Ave. It's listed for $1,097 / month. In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a balcony. The building has garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Hairball alert: cats are allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)
1001 Pine St., #204 (Washington Square West)
Located at 1001 Pine St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,095/ month. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors and a tiled bathroom. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and an elevator. Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---
