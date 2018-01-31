REAL ESTATE

What Will $1,100 Rent You In Philadelphia, Right Now?

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Philadelphia? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in Philadelphia if you've got a budget of $1,100 / month.

Read on for the listings.

1324 Locust St., #329 (Washington Square West)




Listed at $1,100 / month, this 400-square-foot studio is located at 1324 Locust St. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and secured entry. The sunny unit has hardwood floors and a kitchenette. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

320 Rochelle Ave., #41 (Wissahickon Park)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 320 Rochelle Ave. It's also listed for $1,100 / month for its 520 square feet of space. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, an elevator and secured entry. In the park-facing unit, there are hardwood floors and great closet space. Both cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

220 Buckingham Pl., #3f (Spruce Hill)




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 220 Buckingham Pl., which is going for $1,100 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, exposed bricks and stainless steel appliances. The building offers on-site laundry. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a look at the full listing here.)

3701 Conshohocken Ave. (Wynnefield Heights)




Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 3701 Conshohocken Ave. It's listed for $1,097 / month. In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a balcony. The building has garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Hairball alert: cats are allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)

1001 Pine St., #204 (Washington Square West)




Located at 1001 Pine St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,095/ month. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors and a tiled bathroom. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and an elevator. Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Walnut Hill, Explored
Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In Germantown, West Central, Philadelphia
What Does $1,500 Rent You In Queen Village, Today?
The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Society Hill, Right Now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Lincoln High School on lockdown after report of gunfire
Rep. Bob Brady not running for re-election
La Salle grad, fmr. NBA player Rasual Butler and wife killed in crash
Exclusive: A bird's eye view of Super Bowl security
Lights, security, warnings ahead of Super Bowl Sunday
Train carrying GOP lawmakers hits truck, 1 on truck killed
Prosecutors drop charges against Sen. Menendez in bribery case
Pederson to have Brett Favre address Eagles before Super Bowl
Show More
Ducis Rodgers: Eagles are loose ahead of Super Bowl
Reunited! Julie and Zach Ertz together for Super Bowl
Brady to 6abc: "I'd hate me too if I was in Philadelphia"
Federal Donuts' Iggle, ReAnimator's 'Foles-ger' benefit schools
Wawa offering free coffee on Super Bowl Sunday
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Eagles fans show off their team spirit
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Auto Show
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Auto Show Black Tie Tailgate
PHOTOS: Snowy nor'easter hits the area
More Photos