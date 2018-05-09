What will $1,100 rent you in Philadelphia, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Philadelphia if you don't want to spend more than $1,100/month on rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
322 S. 10th St., #10 (Washington Square West)
Listed at $1,100/month, this 300-square-foot studio is located at 322 S. 10th St.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. The apartment features carpeting, a fireplace, a ceiling fan, a breakfast bar and a spacious closet. Animals are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.
1800 Ridge Ave., #8 (Francisville)
Here's a 460-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 1800 Ridge Ave. that's also going for $1,100/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include storage space and secured entry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
852 Perkiomen St., #3F (Francisville)
Next, check out this 1,863-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 852 Perkiomen St. It's listed for $1,100/month.
The third floor unit features carpeted floors, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
220 Buckingham Place, #3F (Spruce Hill)
Located at 220 Buckingham Place, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,100/month.
On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. The unit features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and exposed brick. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
1237 S. 13th St., #2 (Passyunk Square)
Listed at $1,100/month, this 1,778-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1237 S. 13th St.
In the second floor unit, you can expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, wooden cabinetry, built-in storage features and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
