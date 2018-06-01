What will $1,200 rent you in Philadelphia, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Philadelphia with a budget of $1,200/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
4055 Ridge Ave. (Allegheny West)
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 4055 Ridge Ave. It's listed for $1,200/month.
In the unit, there are air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Pets are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
2016 Spring Garden St., #2f (Logan Square)
Check out this 525-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2016 Spring Garden St. that's also going for $1,200/month.
The unit features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a stove and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.
2601 Pennsylvania Ave., #403 (Fairmount)
Located at 2601 Pennsylvania Ave., here's a 531-square-foot studio that's listed for $1,200/month.
The building offers a door person and a fitness center. In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a ceiling fan and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1906 S. 13th St., #1 (East Passyunk)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom bi-level apartment over at 1906 S. 13th St. It's listed for $1,200/month for its 726-square-feet of space.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, recessed lighting and granite countertops. Animals are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
2835 W. Girard Ave. (Brewerytown)
Lastly, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 2835 W. Girard Ave. It's listed for $1,200/month.
In the unit, you'll have hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and a breakfast bar. Cats and dogs are permitted here.
According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
