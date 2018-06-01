REAL ESTATE

What will $1,200 rent you in Philadelphia, right now?

2835 W. Girard Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Philadelphia?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Philadelphia with a budget of $1,200/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

4055 Ridge Ave. (Allegheny West)




Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 4055 Ridge Ave. It's listed for $1,200/month.

In the unit, there are air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Pets are not allowed.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

2016 Spring Garden St., #2f (Logan Square)




Check out this 525-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2016 Spring Garden St. that's also going for $1,200/month.

The unit features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a stove and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the full listing here.)

2601 Pennsylvania Ave., #403 (Fairmount)




Located at 2601 Pennsylvania Ave., here's a 531-square-foot studio that's listed for $1,200/month.

The building offers a door person and a fitness center. In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a ceiling fan and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1906 S. 13th St., #1 (East Passyunk)



Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom bi-level apartment over at 1906 S. 13th St. It's listed for $1,200/month for its 726-square-feet of space.

Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, recessed lighting and granite countertops. Animals are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

2835 W. Girard Ave. (Brewerytown)




Lastly, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 2835 W. Girard Ave. It's listed for $1,200/month.

In the unit, you'll have hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and a breakfast bar. Cats and dogs are permitted here.

According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
The cheapest apartment rentals in Philadelphia, right now
Here are today's cheapest rentals in Rittenhouse, Philadelphia
Renting in Spring Garden: What will $1,500 get you?
Renting in Old City: What will $1,500 get you?
Renting in Washington Square: What will $1,600 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
More News