REAL ESTATE

What Will $1,200 Rent You In Upper Roxborough, Right Now?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Upper Roxborough? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in this Philadelphia neighborhood if you're on a budget of $1,200 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

8201 Henry Ave.




Listed at $1,162 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 8201 Henry Ave.

In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a balcony and carpeted floors. The building offers on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, on-site management, a residents' lounge and tennis courts. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

8201 Henry Ave.




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo located at 8201 Henry Ave. It's listed for $1,160 / month.

Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the condo, there are a dishwasher, a balcony, carpeted floors and ample natural lighting. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

7950 Henry Ave.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 7950 Henry Ave. that's going for $1,130 / month.

In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and carpeted floors. The building has on-site parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Hairball alert: cats are allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

7949 Ridge Ave.




Located at 7949 Ridge Ave., here's a 616-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,105/ month.

The unit has granite counter tops, in-unit laundry and great natural lighting. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
The cheapest apartment rentals in Philadelphia, right now
Here are today's cheapest rentals in Rittenhouse, Philadelphia
Renting in Spring Garden: What will $1,500 get you?
Renting in Old City: What will $1,500 get you?
Renting in Washington Square: What will $1,600 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News