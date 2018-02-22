What Will $1,200 Rent You In Upper Roxborough, Right Now?

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.
8201 Henry Ave.
Listed at $1,162 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 8201 Henry Ave.
In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a balcony and carpeted floors. The building offers on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, on-site management, a residents' lounge and tennis courts. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
8201 Henry Ave.
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo located at 8201 Henry Ave. It's listed for $1,160 / month.
Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the condo, there are a dishwasher, a balcony, carpeted floors and ample natural lighting. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't allowed.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
7950 Henry Ave.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 7950 Henry Ave. that's going for $1,130 / month.
In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and carpeted floors. The building has on-site parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Hairball alert: cats are allowed.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
7949 Ridge Ave.
Located at 7949 Ridge Ave., here's a 616-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,105/ month.
The unit has granite counter tops, in-unit laundry and great natural lighting. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't permitted.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.