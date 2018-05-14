What will $1,300 rent you in Philadelphia, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Philadelphia if you're on a budget of $1,300/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
803 S. Fourth St. (Queen Village)
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 803 S. Fourth St. It's listed for $1,300/month for its 1,100-square-feet of space.
The building boasts secured entry. In the apartment, there are air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, bay windows, exposed brick and ample storage features. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
712 S. 16th St. (Graduate Hospital)
Located at 712 S. 16th St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's also listed for $1,300/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a stove, wooden cabinetry, built-in shelves and a deck. The building features on-site management. Pets are negotiable.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
1100 S. Broad St., #14A (Point Breeze)
Here's a 459-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 1100 S. Broad St. that's going for $1,295/month.
The building boasts garage parking, an elevator and a door person. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, marble countertops and stainless steel appliances.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
1817 Spruce St., #2F (Rittenhouse)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1817 Spruce St. It's also listed for $1,295/month.
In the apartment, you'll get a mix of hardwood and tile flooring, built-in storage features, central heating, a fireplace and closet space. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.
2312 Delancey Place, #3R (Fitler Square)
Located at 2312 Delancey Place, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's listed for $1,295/month.
The apartment offers hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan, large windows and stainless steel appliances. The building boasts on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
