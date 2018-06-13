What will $1,400 rent you in Queen Village?

According to Walk Score, this Philadelphia neighborhood has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Queen Village is currently hovering around $1,375.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,400/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
616 S. Fourth St.
Listed at $1,400/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 616 S. Fourth St.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Animals are not allowed.
514 South St., #502
Next, there's this studio over at 514 South St. It's listed for $1,345/month for its 513-square-feet of space.
The fifth floor apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, recessed lighting, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows. Small pets are permitted.
406 South St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 406 South St. that's going for $1,325/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, in-unit laundry and generous storage space. Animals are not welcome.
795 S. Third St., #2
Check out this 2,088-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's located at 795 S. Third St. It's listed for $1,300/month.
The apartment features central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan and bay windows. Cats and dogs are welcome.
