REAL ESTATE

What will $1,600 rent you in Spring Garden?

600 N. Broad St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Spring Garden?

According to Walk Score, this Philadelphia neighborhood is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Spring Garden is currently hovering around $1,595.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,600/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

1708 Wallace St.





Listed at $1,600/month, this 815-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1708 Wallace St.

In the first-floor condo, you can expect a fireplace, a spiral staircase, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a breakfast counter. Sorry pet owners: neither cats nor dogs are allowed at this property.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

600 N. Broad St.




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at 600 N. Broad St. It's listed for $1,565/month for its 700 square feet of space.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center, assigned parking and a front desk attendant. The unit features hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, a dishwasher and large windows. Cat and dog owners rejoice: your pet is welcome at this property.

(Check out the listing here.)

1601 Spring Garden St.




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 1601 Spring Garden St. that's going for $1,550/month.

Building amenities include a door person and a fitness center. In the unit, you'll get air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundryand updated appliances. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(See the full listing here.)
