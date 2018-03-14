REAL ESTATE

What Will $1,700 Rent You In Logan Square, Right Now?

3201 Race St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Logan Square?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in this Philadelphia neighborhood if you've got $1,700 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

3201 Race St.




Listed at $1,700 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 3201 Race St.

In the unit, you can anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include a fitness center, outdoor space, a residents lounge, a roof deck and a game-room. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

322 N Broad St.




Next, there's this studio located at 322 N Broad St. It's also listed for $1,700 / month for its 655-square-feet of space.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center and a residents lounge. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Hairball alert: feline friends are permitted.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1666 Callowhill St.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1666 Callowhill St. that's going for $1,695 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, oversized windows and stainless steel appliances. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2121 Market St., #412




Located at 2121 Market St., here's a 700-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,625/ month.

In the unit, you can anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring and plenty of natural lighting. Building amenities include on-site laundry, a residents lounge, a fitness center and outdoor space. Pets aren't allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Center City East, Right Now?
Renting In Rittenhouse: What Will $1,900 Get You?
Shore-goers get an early start on summer rentals
What Does $1,800 Rent You In Washington Square West, Today?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Local students take part in National Walkout Day
'Enough is enough': Students nationwide walk out
Suspect ID'd in sexual assault of missing teen
Police: Home health care worker overdoses, saved by patient
Police: Potential threat prompted lockdown at Atlantic City High
Sentence, convictions upheld in Montco church shooting
Eagles, LB Nigel Bradham agree to 5-year deal
Woman found dead with 7 stab wounds in West Philly ID'd
Show More
Democrat clings to lead in Pa. House race
Physicist Stephen Hawking dead at the age of 76
AccuWeather: Windy and Chilly Again Today
Clearview Regional cancels classes due to threat
Stephen Hawking's death: NASA and more react
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show
PHOTOS: Billy Graham in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
GAME PHOTOS: Eagles take on Patriots in Super Bowl LII
More Photos