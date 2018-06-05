What will $1,700 rent you in Philadelphia, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Philadelphia if you've got $1,700/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
1236 E. Columbia Ave. (Fishtown)
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 1236 E. Columbia Ave. It's listed for $1,700/month.
In the unit, there are both central heating and air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include secured entry and outdoor space. Cats and dogs are welcome here.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
1927 Spring Garden St. (Spring Garden)
Check out this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1927 Spring Garden St. that's also going for $1,700/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and assigned parking. In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, soaring ceilings, exposed brick, a dishwasher, granite countertops and a kitchen island. Pets will be considered.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
1016 Hamilton St., #1 (Callow Hill)
Next, take a look at this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 1016 Hamilton St. It's listed for $1,700/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not permitted here.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
301 Race St. (Old City)
Located at 301 Race St., here's a 740-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,700/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and exposed brick. Storage space is offered as a building amenity. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
