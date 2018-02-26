REAL ESTATE

What Will $1,800 Rent You In Logan Square, Right Now?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Logan Square? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in this Philadelphia neighborhood if you've got $1,800 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

1900 Arch St., #1111




Listed at $1,795 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1900 Arch St.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and ample natural lighting. The building features garage parking, a fitness center and a roof top deck. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

230 N 21st St.




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit located at 230 N 21st St. It's listed for $1,775 / month.

In the unit, there are a dishwasher, hardwood floors, granite counter tops and great natural lighting. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1600 Arch St., #1408




Here's a 766-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1600 Arch St. that's going for $1,750 / month.

In the sunny unit, you'll get hardwood floors and granite counter tops. The building features on-site laundry, a fitness center and additional storage space. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

2121 Market St., #619




Located at 2121 Market St., here's a 700-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,700/ month.

In the unit, you can expect in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and ample natural lighting. The building has a fitness center and a residents' lounge. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In Philadelphia
What Will $2,100 Rent You In Philadelphia, Right Now?
What Does $1,800 Rent You In Rittenhouse, Today?
What Will $1,500 Rent You In Washington Square West, Right Now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Police officer found dead in Port Richmond home
Spokesman: Bill Cosby's daughter Ensa has died
Officials: Phila. student brought loaded gun into high school
Gloucester Co. teacher charged with fatal hit-and-run
New hope for those sentenced to life as juveniles
Trump says he would have 'run in' to stop Fla. school shooting
Disney donates $1M to STEM programs to celebrate 'Black Panther'
Arrest for indecent exposure in New Castle Co.
Show More
Police seek to ID woman found dead in Delco state park
2 shot and killed in Norristown
Student at Pen Argyl HS charged with making threats
Trump says he would have 'run in there' to stop Parkland shooting
Heather Locklear arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Billy Graham in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
GAME PHOTOS: Eagles take on Patriots in Super Bowl LII
PHOTOS: Post-game celebrations after Eagles win Super Bowl
More Photos