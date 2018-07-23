What will $900 rent you in Allentown?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Allentown if you've got a budget of $900/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
325 N. Eighth St. (Old Allentown Historic District)
Listed at $895/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 325 8th St.
Building amenities include outdoor space and assigned parking. In the unit, tenants are promised a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, a patio and extra storage space. Tenant pays for electricity, gas, heat and water. Pets are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability and has a few nearby public transportation options.
2228 W. Allen St. (West End)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 2228 W. Allen St. It's listed for $835/month.
On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, fresh paint and large windows. Water, sewer and lawn care are paid for by the landlord. Sorry pet lovers, neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
437 Harrison St.
Here's a 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 437 Harrison St. that's going for $825/month.
The unit features carpeted floors, white appliances, ceiling fans, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. Building amenities include assigned parking and outdoor space. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
