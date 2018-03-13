REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Center City East, Right Now?

1228 Arch St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
If you're on the hunt for an apartment, you know how hard it can be to find a good spot for a reasonable price. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Center City East look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Center City East via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2 N Juniper St.




Listed at $1,250 / month, this 575-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 2 N Juniper St., is 17.2 percent less than the $1,510 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Center City East.

In the unit, you can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, two closets and exposed brick. Cats are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

1222 Arch St., #503




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home, situated at 1222 Arch St., is listed for $1,480 / month.

In the unit, you're promised a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and plenty of cabinet space. Building amenities include a fitness center, on-site laundry and an elevator. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

1228 Arch St.



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom rental at 1228 Arch St., which is going for $1,500 / month.

In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
Renting In Rittenhouse: What Will $1,900 Get You?
Shore-goers get an early start on summer rentals
What Does $1,800 Rent You In Washington Square West, Today?
What Will $1,700 Rent You In Philadelphia, Right Now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Eagles release TE Brent Celek after 11 seasons
Trump ousts Tillerson as Secretary of State
Philly police: Woman found dead with 7 stab wounds
NJ governor calls for higher taxes, more money for schools
AccuWeather: Morning Snow, Blustery Afternoon
Man dies after violent Center City stabbing
Bus crashes in Alabama after Disney trip; driver killed
Famous buried 'ghost tracks' reappear at Cape May beach
Show More
Large counterfeit jewelry shipment seized in Philly
Reports: Toys R Us to announce closure of stores nationwide
Police: Lehigh Valley student had 'hit list'
Official denies estate access to parents of Grace Packer
Philly recruiting residents to fight opioid epidemic
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show
PHOTOS: Billy Graham in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
GAME PHOTOS: Eagles take on Patriots in Super Bowl LII
More Photos