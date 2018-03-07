REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Germantown, West Central, Right Now?

6336 Germantown Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
If you're on the hunt for new digs, you know how hard it can be to find a good spot for a reasonable price. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Germantown, West Central look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Germantown, West Central via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

6336 Germantown Ave.




Listed at $750 / month, this 408-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 6336 Germantown Ave., is 15.3 percent less than the $885 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Germantown, West Central.

In the sunny unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. It also has a small yard. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

6343 McCallum St.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 6343 McCallum St., is also listed for $750 / month for its 725 square feet of space.

In the basement unit, expect carpeted floors, built-in storage features and generous closet space. There's on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

247 W Rittenhouse St., #2b



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 247 W Rittenhouse St., which, at 400 square feet, is going for $875 / month.

The building features on-site laundry. In the sunny unit, expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and high ceilings. The building has both on-site laundry and on-site parking. Cats are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)
---

