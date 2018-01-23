REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Manayunk, Right Now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Manayunk are hovering around $1,350 (compared to a $1,445 average for Philadelphia). But how does the low-end pricing on a Manayunk rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

182 Green Ln., #2r




Listed at $850 / month, this 700-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse, located at 182 Green Ln., is 37 percent less than the $1,350 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Manayunk.

The second-floor unit has carpeting and plenty of natural light, and off-street parking is available. (See the complete listing here.)

4312 Main St.



This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 4312 Main St., is listed for $1,310 / month for its 510 square feet of space. In the unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and carpeting. Building amenities include a fitness center, gated entry and outdoor space. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. (See the complete listing here.)

7200 Umbria St.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 7200 Umbria St. (at Shawmont Avenue), which, at 672 square feet, is going for $1,325 / month. In the unit, expect high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted floors, a balcony, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are permitted. (See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
The cheapest apartment rentals in Philadelphia, right now
Here are today's cheapest rentals in Rittenhouse, Philadelphia
Renting in Spring Garden: What will $1,500 get you?
Renting in Old City: What will $1,500 get you?
Renting in Washington Square: What will $1,600 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News