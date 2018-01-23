What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Manayunk, Right Now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.
182 Green Ln., #2r
Listed at $850 / month, this 700-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse, located at 182 Green Ln., is 37 percent less than the $1,350 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Manayunk.
The second-floor unit has carpeting and plenty of natural light, and off-street parking is available. (See the complete listing here.)
4312 Main St.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 4312 Main St., is listed for $1,310 / month for its 510 square feet of space. In the unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and carpeting. Building amenities include a fitness center, gated entry and outdoor space. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. (See the complete listing here.)
7200 Umbria St.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 7200 Umbria St. (at Shawmont Avenue), which, at 672 square feet, is going for $1,325 / month. In the unit, expect high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted floors, a balcony, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are permitted. (See the full listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.