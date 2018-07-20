REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Old City?

38 N. Third St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Old City is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Old City look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Old City via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

130 Arch St.




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 130 Arch St., which, at 700 square feet, is going for $1,375/month.

The building features a roof deck, shared outdoor space and an elevator. In the unit, look for a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, both air conditioning and central heating, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a breakfast bar. Pets are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

131 N. Fourth St.




Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 131 N. Fourth St., listed at $1,425/month.

Building amenities include assigned parking, shared outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the bi-level unit, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, carpet and tile flooring, an eat-in dining area and extra storage space. Heat, water and gas are included in the price of rent. Feline companions are welcome.

(See the listing here.)

116 S. Seventh St.




Listed at $1,445/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space is located at 116 S. Seventh St.

The building offers shared outdoor space, secured entry and on-site laundry. In the two-story unit, you're promised high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted floors and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.

(Here's the listing.)

713 Walnut St.




And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 713 Walnut St., #3R, which is going for $1,450/month.

The two-story unit features both central heating and air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. The tenant is responsible for all utilities except cold water. Sorry animal lovers, cats and dogs are not welcome here

(Check out the listing here.)

38 N. Third St.




Over at 38 N. Third St., there's this 602-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, going for $1,495/month.

Building amenities include shared outdoor space and extra storage. In the unit, you'll find stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, a dishwasher, air conditioning, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Small dogs are allowed.

(View the listing here.)
