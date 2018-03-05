What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Powelton, Right Now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
310 North 33rd St.
Listed at $1,020 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 310 North 33rd Street, is 15.0 percent less than the $1,200 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Powelton.
In the unit, anticipate in-unit laundry. According to the listing, it "is very spacious and has great natural light." Both cats and dogs are welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
3612 Baring St.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 3612 Baring St., is listed for $1,050 / month.
The unit has laminate flooring and ample natural lighting. According to the listing, it's "close to transportation" and " ... great for Drexel students." Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
306 North 35th St.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 306 North 35th St., which is going for $1,150 / month.
The building offers on-site laundry. In the sunny unit, look for air conditioning and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
(See the full listing here.)
---
