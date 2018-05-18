REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Rittenhouse?

2311 Spruce St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Rittenhouse is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Rittenhouse look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Rittenhouse via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

2211 Spruce St.




Listed at $895/month, this 500-square-foot studio, located at 2211 Spruce St., is 25.1 percent less than the $1,195/month median rent for a studio in Rittenhouse.

The building features on-site laundry. In the unit, you can anticipate central heating, hardwood flooring, closet space, high ceilings, a stove and a fireplace. Cats are welcome here.

(See the complete listing here.)

338 S. 16th St., #8




This studio, situated at 338 S. 16th St., is listed for $925/month.

The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, closet space and wooden cabinetry. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Pets are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

1512 Spruce St.




Here's a studio at 1512 Spruce St., which, at 278-square-feet, is going for $960/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, a fitness center, on-site management and secured entry. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, carpeted floors, large windows, a breakfast bar and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the full listing here.)

2100 Walnut St., #3M




This unit, situated at 2100 Walnut St., is listed for $1,025/month for its 200-square-feet of space.

The apartment features central heating, hardwood flooring, large windows and granite countertops. The building offers a fitness center and a door person. Pets are not allowed.

(See the listing here.)

2311 Spruce St., #103




And here's a studio at 2311 Spruce St., which, with 400-square-feet, is going for $1,045/month.

In the apartment, you can anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, cabinet space and built-in storage features. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(Check out the listing here.)
