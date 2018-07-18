What's the cheapest rental available in Roxborough?

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Roxborough look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Roxborough via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
6109 Ridge Ave.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit, situated at 6109 Ridge Ave., is listed for $900/month for its 300 square feet of space.
In the light-filled unit, the listing promises air conditioning, carpet and tile flooring, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, generous storage space and plenty of windows. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
(See the complete listing here.)
514 Seville St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 514 Seville St., which is going for $950/month.
The building features on-site laundry and assigned parking. In the unit, you'll find both central heating and air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and wooden cabinetry. Water, sewer and heat are included in the price of rent. Pets are not welcome here.
(See the full listing here.)
5608 Ridge Ave.
Then there's this 500-square-foot with one bedroom and one bathroom at 5608 Ridge Ave., also listed at $950/month.
Outdoor space is offered as a building amenity. The apartment features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, bay windows, air conditioning, high ceilings, extra storage space and spacious closets. Luckily for pet owners, both cats and dogs are allowed at this place.
(See the listing here.)