What's the cheapest rental available in Society Hill, right now?

520 S. Fourth St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Society Hill are hovering around $1,566, compared to a $1,495 one-bedroom median for Philadelphia as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Society Hill rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

727 Spruce St., #1f




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 727 Spruce St., which, at 600-square-feet, is going for $1,460/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry and assigned parking. In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, hardwood flooring, large windows, a fireplace, built-in storage features and generous closet space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the full listing here.)

406 Spruce St., #1F




Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 406 Spruce St., listed at $1,500/month.

In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome.

(See the listing here.)

412 Spruce St., #D




Also listed at $1,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 412 Spruce St.

Apartment amenities include air conditioning, two patios, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(Here's the listing.)

230 Pine St., #2R




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 230 Pine St., is listed for $1,550/month for its 700-square-feet of space.

The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, large windows and built-in storage features. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the listing here.)

520 S. Fourth St., #B




And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 520 S. Fourth St., which, with 700-square-feet, is also going for $1,550/month.

In the unit, you're promised both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony, in-unit laundry and spacious closets. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

(Check out the listing here.)
