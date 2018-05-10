What's the cheapest rental available in Spruce Hill?

But how does the low-end pricing on a Spruce Hill rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
229 Buckingham Place
Listed at $700/month, this 450-square-foot studio residence, located at 229 Buckingham Place, is 11.4 percent less than the $790/month median rent for a studio in Spruce Hill.
In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, tile flooring, wooden cabinetry, a stove and granite countertops. Cats are permitted.
6 S. 43rd St., #4
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 6 S. 43rd St., is listed for $990/month.
The apartment offers air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan, closet space and large windows. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity.
4 S. 45th St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4 S. 45th St., which, at 414-square-feet, is going for $1,000/month.
In the unit, expect to find high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, quartz countertops, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, high ceilings, large windows and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are welcome here.
