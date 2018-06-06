What's the cheapest rental available in Washington Square, right now?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,475, which is on par with the one-bedroom median for Philadelphia as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Washington Square, via rental site Zumper, offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1229 Chestnut St., #418
This studio, situated at 1229 Chestnut St., is listed for $970/month.
The building offers a fitness center, on-site laundry, secured entry, a door person and an elevator. In the unit, you can expect carpeted floors, a stove, generous cabinet space and large windows. Cats are permitted.
(See the complete listing here.)
1324 Locust St., #601
Then there's this 317-square-foot condo at 1324 Locust St., listed at $995/month.
In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, carpeted floors, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are welcome here. Building amenities include a fitness center, on-site laundry, a door person, an elevator and storage space.
(See the listing here.)
1125 Chestnut St., #1609
Listed at $1,160/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 1125 Chestnut St.
Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center, an elevator, on-site laundry, secured entry and a door person. The unit features carpeted floors, a stove, cabinet space and ample natural light. Cats are welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
713 Pine St.
To round things out, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 713 Pine St. It's being listed for $1,200/month.
On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, look for central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, closet space, a stove and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not permitted.
(Here's the full listing.)