GQ magazine includes the Bible on 'don't have to read' list

Is the Bible worth reading? (Shutterstock)

Men's fashion magazine GQ has stirred up controversy by including the Bible on its list of "21 Books You Don't Have to Read."

The editors placed the Bible as number 12 on their list saying, "The Holy Bible is rated very highly by all the people who supposedly live by it but who in actuality have not read it."

"Those who have read it know there are some good parts, but overall it is certainly not the finest thing that man has ever produced," the magazine said. "It is repetitive, self-contradictory, sententious, foolish, and even at times ill-intentioned."

GQ instead suggests reading "The Notebook" by Agota Kristof instead of the Bible.
