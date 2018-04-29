BILL COSBY

Report: Bill Cosby says "This is what they wanted"

Cosby speaks to New York Post.

Bill Cosby is speaking out for the first time since his sexual assault conviction in a Montgomery County courtroom last week.

The 80-year-old comedian spoke exclusively to the New York Post Page 6.

Cosby reportedly told the paper, "This is what they wanted," after a jury found him guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.

See video from outside the Norristown, Pa. courtroom after Bill Cosby was found guilty on all sex assault charges on April 26, 2018.



While he remains under house arrest, Cosby reportedly tells Page 6 that he is mentally preparing himself for prison.

Bill Cosby found guilty: Sarah Bloomquist reports breaking news from the steps of the Montgomery Co. Courthouse on April 26, 2018.



Cosby stared straight ahead as the verdict was read but moments later lashed out loudly at District Attorney Kevin Steele after the prosecutor demanded the former TV star be sent immediately to jail. Steele told the judge Cosby has a plane and might flee.

"He doesn't have a plane, you a--hole!" Cosby shouted at Steele. "I'm sick of him!"

The judge decided Cosby can remain free on $1 million bail while he awaits sentencing but restricted him to Montgomery County, where his home is. No sentencing date was set.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

