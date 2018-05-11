Rescuers respond to fire at apartment building in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia firefighters were called to the scene of a dumpster fire at an apartment building in North Philadelphia.
It happened on the 1500 block of North 5th Street.
Fire officials say they were called to an eight-story apartment building with smoke showing just before 11 a.m. Friday.
A vacant part of the building was impacted by the fire, officials said. The building appeared to be undergoing renovations or construction.
There was no immediate word on any injuries.
