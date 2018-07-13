FIRE

Resident critical, officer injured in 3-alarm Horsham fire

3 injured in Horsham fire.

HORSHAM, Pa. (WPVI) --
A man was critically injured and a police officer was being evaluated following a 3-alarm fire in Horsham, Montgomery County.

It happened around 3 a.m. Friday on the 600 block of Manor Drive. Crews from surrounding areas responded to the scene.

Officials say the fire broke out in one townhouse and quickly spread to neighboring homes. The fire was placed under control within an hour but caused damage to four townhouses. One of the homes was vacant.



The residents of the home where the fire began are husband and wife.

Responding crews found the husband trapped on a rear deck. He was rescued by firefighters with the use of a ladder. The resident was airlifted to Jefferson University Hospital in critical condition. His wife was able to escape and was evaluated at the scene.

Action News is told the injured officer was one of the first responding to the scene. The officer was taken to Doylestown Hospital for treatment.

"There were multiple challenges. When we have to make rescues first, that's obviously the first priority so the fire waited so we could get the people out," Horsham Fire Chief Lee Greenberg said.

The fire marshal is investigating a cause of the fire remains.

The Red Cross is assisting four people displaced by the fire. One family affected did not seek assistance.

Officials say there were smoke detectors inside the homes, but it's too early to tell if they were activated.

2 residents, officer injured in Horsham fire.


