Residents seek answers after Willingboro, N.J. apartment building fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Residents seek answers after apartment building fire. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 5pm on April 24, 2018. (WPVI)

By
WILLINGBORO, N.J. (WPVI) --
The dozens of people who have been displaced by a fire that tore through a Willingboro, New Jersey apartment complex are looking for answers.

Juan Sanchez and Yashera Ortiz say they don't know what it is yet, but they're praying to find a silver lining after Monday's fire.

Just like so many others, they've lost everything.

"God works in mysterious ways, and we just have to keep our head up," said Sanchez.

"I had my photos," said Ortiz. "A lot of things. A lot of things."

EMBED More News Videos

Boys knock on doors to alert neighbors of fire. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 24, 2018.



Chopper 6 flew over their apartment inside Willingboro Square where 24 units destroyed or badly damaged by the fire.

Chrystal Walker's apartment was located on the top two floors.

"I can't even. My heart is heavy, this is everything that I've worked for," she said.

EMBED More News Videos

50 displaced following apartment fire in Willingboro: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., April 23, 2018



Residents want to know why the fire spread so quickly.

Fire officials say it's because of a few reasons. First, the fire started in - or quickly spread into - the roof area, which is above the sprinkler system.

They say sprinklers did go off, but there were none in the roof.

Two, officials said, there were no fire walls under the roof to help contain any flames.

Officials say that's not illegal and that sprinklers and fire walls aren't typically built into non-living spaces.

Two make things even worse, the fire chief and neighbors here both say there were heavy winds that enabled to the fire to spread quickly throughout the building."

"All of a sudden a burst of wind came, and every ventilation system on the top just kept lighting up and lighting up," said Sanchez.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 over apartment building fire in Willingboro, N.J. on April 23, 2018.



Cell phone video taken by Sanchez shows the fire starting in the top corner in the back of the building. Within minutes you can see the building was fully engulfed.

As residents begin to make calls to insurance on Tuesday to try and move forward, they're grateful no one was hurt.

"My son was home when it started," said Walker. "He got my neighbors out."

Investigators are still search for a cause of this fire.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsfireWillingboro
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Meek Mill to be released from prison
Police: Affair was apparent motive in Rosemont murder-suicide
Blind man found in deplorable conditions, brother in custody
Kevin Hart visits Meek Mill in prison, condemns sentence
Defense calls Cosby accuser 'pathological liar' in closing
Police: Woman arrested for operating meth lab out of car
AccuWeather: Rain Overnight
Nurse's aide describes final hours of H.R. McMaster's father
Show More
Burning body found in dumpster in Bethlehem
Trump warns Iran against restarting nuclear program
Father, son escape Point Breeze house explosion
$5,000 offered for information in shooting of father, son in SW Philly
Video shows gunman firing shots in South Philly
More News