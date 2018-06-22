DRUGS

Retailers experiment with blue lights to deter drug use

In this June 22, 2018 photo, a public bathroom bathed in blue light is seen at this Turkey Hill convenience store in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. (AP Photo/Michael Rubinkam)

By MICHAEL RUBINKAM
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. --
Some retailers are installing blue lights in their bathrooms to discourage people from injecting themselves with drugs by making it more difficult to see their veins.

Turkey Hill Minit Markets in Pennsylvania is using the lights in as many as 20 of its stores in hard-hit neighborhoods. The chain is taking part in a research project into the lights' effectiveness. A company official says the lights have dramatically reduced opioid use in the bathrooms.

In this June 22, 2018 photo, a sign outside a public bathroom hangs at this Turkey Hill convenience store in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.


Earlier studies have questioned the lights' deterrent effect. Many public health experts oppose the practice. They say the blue lights make people more likely to hurt themselves.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsdrugsdrug
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
DRUGS
'I will keep fighting': Demi Lovato releases statement after overdose
8-year-old dies after mistaking meth for breakfast cereal
Colombian gang puts $70k bounty on drug-sniffing dog
Opioid Crisis: 6abc.com Special Presentation
$1.7 million worth of fentanyl seized at Port of Philadelphia
More drugs
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Show More
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
More News