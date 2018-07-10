Sailor from Bucks County dies during Navy training exercise

A U.S. Navy sailor from Bucks County has been killed in a training exercise.Navy officials say 23-year-old Ensign Sarah Mitchell, of Feasterville, was injured during small boat training in the Red Sea Sunday.Mitchell was taken to a hospital in Aqaba, Jordan where she died at 12:45 p.m. local time.Officials have not released how Mitchell was injured. The Pentagon says there was no foul play and Mitchell died in a "non hostile" environment.Mitchell was assigned to the USS Jason Dunham at the time of her death. No other sailors were injured.An investigation is ongoing.------