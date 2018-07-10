Sailor from Bucks County dies during Navy training exercise

EMBED </>More Videos

Sailor from Bucks County dies during Navy training exercise. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 10, 2018. (WPVI)

FEASTERVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --
A U.S. Navy sailor from Bucks County has been killed in a training exercise.

Navy officials say 23-year-old Ensign Sarah Mitchell, of Feasterville, was injured during small boat training in the Red Sea Sunday.

Mitchell was taken to a hospital in Aqaba, Jordan where she died at 12:45 p.m. local time.

Officials have not released how Mitchell was injured. The Pentagon says there was no foul play and Mitchell died in a "non hostile" environment.

Mitchell was assigned to the USS Jason Dunham at the time of her death. No other sailors were injured.

An investigation is ongoing.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsnavy
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Soccer team, coach rescued from Thailand cave
Latest updates on the Thai youth soccer team rescue
5 found shot to death, including children, inside Delaware home
Suspect in custody in woman's murder in Bensalem
Survivor of fatal Del. crash: It looked like a war scene
Overturned truck causes major delays on I-295
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Turning Up The Heat and Humidity
Show More
Little girl saved from near-drowning by N.J. officers
George Clooney involved in motorcycle crash in Italy
Trump nominates Kavanaugh for Supreme Court
Thieves steal from Apple Store in daring heist
Women found dead in Ventnor identified as mother, daughter
More News