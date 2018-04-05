'Scholar athlete' dies after Easter shooting in Philadelphia

From BoysLatin.org

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A 16-year-old Philadelphia boy, who was described by his school as a 'scholar athlete,' has died after a shooting on Easter Sunday.

William Bethel was shot shortly before 6 p.m. in the 800 block of South Street.

Police say Bethel suffered a gunshot wound to the left pelvis and was admitted in critical but stable condition.

However, police say, he was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

EMBED More News Videos

Man shot in Bella Vista: Rick Williams reports on Action News at 11 p.m., April 1, 2018



There is no word on a motive for this shooting and no arrests have been made.

His school, Boys' Latin of Philadelphia Charter School, put out a statement on Thursday reading:

"With the heaviest of hearts, we share the news of the tragic passing of William Bethel, a high school sophomore and beloved member of our Boys' Latin community. Bill was a member of the distinguished Class of 2020, our inaugural middle school class.

Bill was loved and respected by his peers and teachers. He was full of kindness and had a magnetic spirit. He was a leader with a warm heart and a gentle smile.

Bill was a scholar athlete, participating in boxing, football, and basketball as well as achieving honor roll.

He is remembered by his Boys' Latin family for his strong character and courage. Bill will be missed but ever-present in our hearts and minds."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsgunsgun violence
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Police investigate shooting on South Street
Top Stories
Villanova honored with championship parade in Philly
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 6abc on the Villanova team bus
PHOTOS: 2018 Villanova National Championship Parade
Serial package thief caught on camera in North Philly
Video: Racial slurs scratched on Port Richmond car
DA: Man attacked father with butter knife, charged with murder
Rusty water heater to blame for Iowa family's death in Mexico, police say
AccuWeather: Villanova Parade, Phillies Opener Forecast
Show More
How Mueller could wrap the Russia probe: legal experts
'Nova, Phils, Flyers: Sports-filled day in Philly
Phillies home opener today in South Philly
Police: Man stalked teens at King of Prussia Mall
Tacony-Palmyra Bridge reopens after being hit by a ship
More News