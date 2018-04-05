'Scholar athlete' dies after Easter shooting in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A 16-year-old Philadelphia boy, who was described by his school as a 'scholar athlete,' has died after a shooting on Easter Sunday.
William Bethel was shot shortly before 6 p.m. in the 800 block of South Street.
Police say Bethel suffered a gunshot wound to the left pelvis and was admitted in critical but stable condition.
However, police say, he was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday.
There is no word on a motive for this shooting and no arrests have been made.
His school, Boys' Latin of Philadelphia Charter School, put out a statement on Thursday reading:
"With the heaviest of hearts, we share the news of the tragic passing of William Bethel, a high school sophomore and beloved member of our Boys' Latin community. Bill was a member of the distinguished Class of 2020, our inaugural middle school class.
Bill was loved and respected by his peers and teachers. He was full of kindness and had a magnetic spirit. He was a leader with a warm heart and a gentle smile.
Bill was a scholar athlete, participating in boxing, football, and basketball as well as achieving honor roll.
He is remembered by his Boys' Latin family for his strong character and courage. Bill will be missed but ever-present in our hearts and minds."
